NATO To Hold Emergency Meeting Over Ukraine Friday

March 02, 2022

Brussels, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :NATO foreign ministers will hold emergency talks in Brussels on Friday over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the alliance said in a statement.

NATO allies have rushed to bolster their eastern flank after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack, but remain adamant that they will not get involved militarily in the war in non-NATO member Ukraine.

NATO has for the first time activated its rapid response force to add to thousands of troops already sent by allies to eastern members.

