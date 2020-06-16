UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO To Stockpile Medical Equipment For Virus 2nd Wave

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

NATO to stockpile medical equipment for virus 2nd wave

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :NATO is to stockpile medical equipment to prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, its chief announced Tuesday.

The 30-nation alliance is drawing up plans to be be ready if the virus returns strongly, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Some countries struggled to get basic equipment such as surgical masks when the pandemic first swept across the world.

Defence ministers are expected to sign off this week on a new operational plan to manage the response to any second wave.

This includes building up supplies of personal protective equipment and other resources so they can be distributed quickly in case of need.

A special multi-million euro fund will also be created to buy medical supplies and pay for the transport of medics and patients where needed.

The measures "will ensure that we can strengthen our response to a possible second wave of the pandemic, so that critical assistance gets to the right place at the right time", said Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg said the alliance had already helped its members and partner countries with their coronavirus response, with some 350 flights airlifting crucial equipment.

Related Topics

NATO World Buy Alliance Euro Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

41 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

56 minutes ago

OIC Roundly Condemns HouthiMilitia’s Ballistic M ..

1 hour ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Summit of the Pre ..

1 hour ago

SEC reviews infrastructure development projects

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture launches its first initiative within ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.