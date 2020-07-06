UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nats' Doolittle Says Virus Precautions Need Work As Two More Teammates Test Positive

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 08:40 AM

Nats' Doolittle says virus precautions need work as two more teammates test positive

Los Angeles, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Washington Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle says he thinks he'll play in baseball's belated 2020 season, despite concerns over gaps in coronavirus prevention protocols.

"As I sit here talking to you guys I still don't have my results from Friday's test," Doolittle said on a Zoom call with reporters on Sunday.

"I got tested again this morning without knowing the results of my test from Friday.

"So we've got to clean that up, right? So that's one thing that makes me a little nervous." Doolittle's comments came on the same day that Nationals manger Dave Martinez announced that two players from the World Series champions had tested positive in intake testing on Friday.

Martinez said the unnamed players had not been to Nationals Park, where the team has begun pre-season training in preparation for Major League Baseball's projected season start on July 23.

"It definitely hurts," Martinez said. "One, you think about the player. Two, right away you think about families -- if they have kids -- and hope that they're all OK.

"For me, I just hope that they come out of it OK and they're back with us as soon as possible.

" While Doolittle said he was leaning toward playing this season, he said his health would be his priority.

"If I start to feel unsafe, if it starts to take a toll on my mental health, with all the things we have to think about and this cloud of uncertainty hanging over everything, then I'll opt out," he said.

MLB and the players' union announced on Friday that 31 players and seven club staff members had tested positive among more than 3,100 samples taken in the first round of mass testing undertaken to prepare for the start of the delayed season.

But more positives are popping up as clubs announce their own results.

The Chicago White Sox said Sunday that two players tested positive. The White Sox did not name them, but said they were asymptomatic and had been isolated in Chicago.

"The health of our players and staff is our top priority, and the White Sox are adhering to all MLB health and safety protocols," the White sox said in a statement.

Sunday's announced positives come a day after the Atlanta Braves said that four players -- first baseman Freddie Freeman, pitchers Will Smith and Touki Toussaint and utility man Pete Kozma -- had tested positive.

Related Topics

World Washington Man Same Atlanta Chicago Will Smith July Sunday 2020 All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCEMA denies false reports about malls closure

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Terminals improves global connectivity w ..

9 hours ago

Ajman Ruler hails new government structure

10 hours ago

President approves new structure of UAE Government

10 hours ago

First scheduled Wizz Air flight lands at Abu Dhabi ..

10 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 41,000 addition ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.