Nats to unveil World Series rings in virtual event

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The Washington Nationals will unveil their 2019 World Series championship rings in a virtual event on Sunday, the Major League Baseball champions said Tuesday.

The Nats said the hour long event will be streamed on the team's website and social media platforms and will also air on MLB Network and the local MASN network that carries Nationals games.

Several members from the team that vanquished the Houston Astros in the 2019 World Series will make appearances, the Nationals said.

"We could not be more excited to finally share our 2019 World Series Champions rings with our players, staff, and fans!," Nationals owner Mark Lerner said in a statement.

The event will also serve as a fund-raiser, with those watching invited to donate to local hunger relief efforts.

Teams typically unveil their championship rings -- and raise championship banners at their ballparks -- at their first home game the following season.

The 2020 baseball season, scheduled to start on March 26, has been on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MLB has remained optimistic about getting a shortened season underway, but there is still no target date.

Nats manager Dave Martinez said earlier this month that the team didn't want to celebrate their victory over the Astros last October without supporters present.

"For me, this is a big deal, a big deal for everybody, so we want to include everybody," Martinez said on a conference call on May 2.

It appears likely, however, that if the season does get underway it's likely to be without fans in attendance.

Those starved to relive the Nationals' first World Series title since 1924 will get some solace, however a from a two-part documentary the team will air this weekend.