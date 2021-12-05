Nature lovers run through Trail-5 despite rain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :More than one hundred university students and nature lover Sunday participated in the hiking and cleanup drive at Margalla Hills Trail-5 organized by the Development Communications network (Devcom-Pakistan) and DTN in connection with its ongoing 11th Pakistan Mountain Festival.

This was the annual flagship event to commemorate the UN's International Mountain Day (IMD), said a press release issued here.

The event was organized in collaboration with the Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWNB), a subordinate organization of the Ministry of Climate Change, the Gym Club of the Quaid-e-Azam University, CS Adventure Club of the Comsats University Islamabad Campus, GBC Council, Westminster academy and Rawalpindi Women University.

Before the nature walk and cleanup, the IWMB Assistant Director Sakhawat Ali briefed the participants about the biological diversity and natural heritage of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

Sakhawat Ali said Margalla Hills National Park was established in 1980, it is the third-largest national park in the world with an area of 17,386 hectares (42,960 acres). And under the foothills of Himalaya. Tilla Charouni with a height of 1604m is the tallest peak in the park. The park is rich in biodiversity, especially rich in Sino-Himalayan fauna, most notably gray goral, barking deer and the Leopard. Combined MHNP is home to around 600 plant species, 402 bird varieties, 38 mammals and 27 species of reptiles.

Later, Pakistan's young rising face of hardcore mountaineering Sirbaz Khan and former deputy mayor of Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation Zeshan Naqvi.

Pakistan's well respected and recognized mountaineer Nazir Sabir was the chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Nazir Sabir said mountaineering has become very technical and challenging in the changing climate. Unpredictable harsh weather has made this increasingly becoming an expensive sport. Many corporations are coming up globally to support their mountaineers except Pakistan. Many vibrant strategies are dusting in the public shelves. We need to get them out and launch them with a proactive action agenda to develop a team of skilful mountaineers and to mainstream Pakistan's mountaineering facilities that have no match worldwide.

Zeshan Nqvi said Islamabad has multiple places that can attract youth engagement and we can host youth and nature lovers from other cities and countries. The authorities shall proactively pursue an action plan in this regard.

Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director and Founder and Director Pakistan Mountain Festival said we encourage youth for outdoor pursuits. It is good for their mental and physical health besides making them a responsible visitor to nature. Several youth engagements are in pipeline for the 11th Pakistan Mountain Festival including 4th Pakistan Mountain Youth Parliament and cultural show. The festival is well recognized by the Global Mountain Partnership and other international organizations.