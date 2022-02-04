Naturgy back in the black in 2021 after Covid hit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Spanish energy giant Naturgy said Friday it returned to profit last year after recovering from the pandemic, lifted by increased demand and the sale of assets in Chile and Egypt The energy group posted profits of 1.2 billion Euros ($1.4 billion) last year, just above analysts' expectations, wiping out a loss of 347 million euros a year earlier.

Turnover was up 44.3 per cent year-on-year to 22.14 billion euros, although it did not reach its pre-Covid level of 23 billion euros.

Naturgy attributed the rebound to "the gradual recovery of (energy) demand following the impact of the Covid-19 crisis".

It also flagged the sale of its stake in a gas liquefaction plant in Egypt and its "departure from the electricity distribution business in Chile", which brought in some 3.0 billion euros.

Rising commodity prices, especially gas, also contributed to last year's success, it said.

Naturgy owns a 49 percent stake in the undersea Medgaz pipeline, which is now the main way Algeria supplies natural gas to Spain after it stopped using the Maghreb-Europe pipeline (GME).

Algeria is Spain's main natural gas supplier.