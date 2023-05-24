NAUSS holds workshop in Tunisia on "Combating Terrorism and Firearms Smuggling"

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Naif Arab University for Security Sciences (NAUSS) organized on Tuesday a three-day workshop entitled "Combating Terrorism and Firearms Smuggling" in the city of Hammamet in the Republic of Tunisia.

The workshop was organized in cooperation with the Tunisian Ministry of Justice, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex), the University of Tunis El Manar, and Portuguese Public Security, with the participation of experts and specialists from various Arab countries and international organizations.

In her speech at the opening of the workshop, Tunisian Minister of Justice Leila Jaffel stressed the importance of strengthening Arab international cooperation to combat terrorism, citing the efforts of NAUSS to achieve global security through its practical, training, and research activities and programs.

She also reviewed the Tunisian efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.