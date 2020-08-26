Naval drills in tense eastern Mediterranean 'not helpful': Berlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany on Wednesday criticised naval exercises in the eastern Mediterranean as "not helpful" in easing tensions between Greece and Turkey, at odds over gas and maritime borders.

"What we have to find is a starting point for us to enter once again into politcal discussions and negotiaions.

The manoeuvres that took place today are certainly not helpful," German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said after talks with her EU counterparts in Berlin.

Germany is trying to mediate between Ankara and Athens to get talks back on track to avoid further escalation.