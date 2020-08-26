UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naval Drills In Tense Eastern Mediterranean 'not Helpful': Berlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Naval drills in tense eastern Mediterranean 'not helpful': Berlin

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany on Wednesday criticised naval exercises in the eastern Mediterranean as "not helpful" in easing tensions between Greece and Turkey, at odds over gas and maritime borders.

"What we have to find is a starting point for us to enter once again into politcal discussions and negotiaions.

The manoeuvres that took place today are certainly not helpful," German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said after talks with her EU counterparts in Berlin.

Germany is trying to mediate between Ankara and Athens to get talks back on track to avoid further escalation.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Turkey German Germany Berlin Athens Ankara Greece Gas

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

4 minutes ago

PPP fails to deliver in consecutive 3 tenures in S ..

25 minutes ago

UN Has No Update on Resuming Syrian Constitutional ..

25 minutes ago

Turkey, US Conduct Joint Exercise in E.Mediterrane ..

25 minutes ago

UAE consumer prices down 2.36 pct YoY

44 minutes ago

All DHQs, THQs be upgraded with required health fa ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.