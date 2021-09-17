Navalny app gone from Google, Apple stores on Russia vote day

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's 'Smart Voting' app disappeared from Apple and Google stores as Russians began voting Friday in a three-day parliamentary election marked by a historic crackdown on the opposition.

"Removing the Navalny app from stores is a shameful act of political censorship," top Navalny ally Ivan Zhdanov said on Twitter.