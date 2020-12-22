UrduPoint.com
Navalny Call With Suspected Agent A 'provocation': FSB

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Navalny call with suspected agent a 'provocation': FSB

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday said Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's phone call with a suspected FSB agent discussing his poisoning was a "provocation" carried out with help from foreign security services.

In a statement to Russian news agencies, the FSB described the call "about the alleged actions against" Navalny as a "planned provocation aimed at discrediting the FSB", adding that the phone conversation would not have been possible without the "support of foreign special services".

It added that a video of Navalny conducting the conversation was "fake."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

