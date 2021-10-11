UrduPoint.com

Navalny Congratulates Muratov On Nobel Peace Prize

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 08:50 PM

Navalny congratulates Muratov on Nobel Peace Prize

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday congratulated Dmitry Muratov, chief editor of Russia's independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, on his "well-deserved" Nobel Peace Prize.

"From all my soul I congratulate Dmitry Muratov and Novaya Gazeta on winning the Nobel Peace Prize," a message posted on Navalny's Twitter said.

Muratov and investigative journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines won the prestigious award last week for their work promoting freedom of expression.

Navalny was also nominated for the prize, and some of his allies and supporters had criticised the Nobel committee's choice last week.

After winning the prize, Muratov said he would have given it to Navalny and dedicated the award to the paper's six contributors who have been killed in connection with their work.

Navalny said the date of the prize -- which came a day after the 15th anniversary of the murder of Novaya Gazeta's top investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya -- was "symbolic."He said the Russian and Filipino journalists winning the prize showed that "now and always we need journalism that is not afraid of telling the truth."

