UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny In Vladimir Region East Of Moscow To Serve Prison Term

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

Navalny in Vladimir region east of Moscow to serve prison term

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred to the Vladimir region some 200 kilometres (124 miles) east of Moscow to serve a 2.5-year term in a penal colony, Moscow's public commission that monitors detainees' human rights said Sunday.

President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent was sentenced this month to 2.5 years in a penal colony for breaching parole terms while in Germany recovering from a poisoning attack.

For several days, his allies had been unaware of his whereabouts, with the head of the Federal Prison Service saying Friday Navalny had been transferred from a Moscow detention centre to a penal colony without providing further details.

Reports based on unnamed sources circulated in local media over the weekend about Navalny's possible location, before Moscow's public commission said in a statement Sunday that the opposition figure was in a Federal Prison Service institution in the Vladimir region.

"We have 100 percent information that Navalny arrived in the Vladimir region to serve his sentence," a member of the commission, Alexei Melnikov, told the Inferfax news agency.

"At first, he will be in quarantine, then he will be transferred to his colony," he added.

Navalny spent months recovering in Germany from the near fatal poisoning with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok that he claims was ordered by Putin. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied the claim.

The 44-year-old opposition politician was arrested on his return to Moscow last month, sparking a wave of protests across the country and a brutal police crackdown.

Leaders of Western countries have condemned his detention and called for his immediate release.

The European Union has agreed to impose sanctions on four senior Russian officials over the crackdown.

Related Topics

Attack Police Moscow Russia European Union Germany Vladimir Putin Sunday Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre celebrates Month ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation&#039;s huma ..

1 hour ago

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

3 hours ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

3 hours ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

3 hours ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.