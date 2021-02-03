Navalny 'must be released immediately': German FM

Berlin, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday called for the immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, saying a court verdict against him was "a bitter blow" to rule of law in Russia.

"Today's verdict against Alexei Navalny is a bitter blow against fundamental freedoms & the rule of law in Russia," Maas tweeted. "Navalny must be released immediately."Also on Twitter, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer wrote: "First they poison Navalny and then throw him in jail because he fails to comply with parole conditions while in a coma? Pure cynicism." She added the hashtag: #FreeNavalny.