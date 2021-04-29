Navalny network disbands as gaunt Kremlin critic appears in court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Alexei Navalny's political network said Thursday it is disbanding, as the jailed Kremlin critic appeared in court, gaunt and shaven headed, for the first time since ending his hunger strike.

During the hearing, which is part of an appeal by Navalny against a defamation sentence imposed in February for insulting a World War II veteran, President Vladimir Putin's best known domestic opponent said he had started eating again.

"I was taken to a bathhouse yesterday... there was a mirror there, I looked at myself -- I am just a horrible skeleton," Navalny told the court, according to transcript published on his blog.

"I haven't been this weight since seventh grade," he added, telling his wife Yulia who was in court that he is now allowed a couple spoonfuls of porridge a day.

The judge later rejected Navalny's appeal, upholding a fine of 850,000 rubles ($11,440).

Navalny's lawyer Olga Mikhailova told reporters that his defence team plans to contest the decision in Russia and at the European Court of Human Rights.

"You are all traitors, you together with your naked king," Navalny told the court in his final statement.