Navalny Out Of Medically Induced Coma: Berlin Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:40 PM

Navalny out of medically induced coma: Berlin hospital

Berlin, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who Germany says was poisoned by a weapons-grade Novichok nerve agent, is now out of a medically induced coma and is being weaned off mechanical ventilation, the Berlin hospital treating him said Monday.

"He is responding to verbal stimuli," Charite hospital said in a statement, reporting that the 44-year-old's condition "has improved".

