Navalny Poisoning Shatters Macron's Russia Reset Dream

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:00 AM

Navalny poisoning shatters Macron's Russia reset dream

Paris, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny with the Novichok nerve agent has dealt a blow to French President Emmanuel Macron's strategy of rapprochement with Russia, which troubled some EU allies, analysts say.

France has throughout the crisis stood shoulder to shoulder with its close partner Germany, where Navalny is being treated after falling ill on a flight from Siberia and which has told Moscow only a full investigation can lift suspicions of a state-sponsored attack.

Analysts say Macron's much-heralded outreach to Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin had -- despite some high-profile diplomacy -- so far failed to bring any concrete results.

Paris-Moscow dialogue is unlikely to be severed completely but the dispute has already claimed its first casualty in relations with the cancellation of a planned meeting in Paris next week between the countries' foreign and defence ministers.

Next to go could be a trip by Macron to Moscow that had been scheduled for the early autumn.

"We can continue to discuss, yes. But to continue this illusion of rapprochement only weakens Europe and the cohesion of the EU," said Nicolas Tenzer, professor at the Paris school of International Affairs.

"I do not see how this can continue in these conditions without sending extremely disturbing signals to our European allies," he told AFP.

Macron, he added, should be careful not to harm his credibility as a European leader after successfully spearheading a post-coronavirus economic relaunch plan with Germany.

"All this risks being undermined by a position that no one would understand towards Russia," he warned.

Putin and Macron had agreed in telephone talks this summer that the French president would visit, but this is now under threat, a French diplomatic source said. "Everything is possible," the source added.

