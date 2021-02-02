UrduPoint.com
Navalny Says Goal Of Court Case Is To 'scare Millions'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Navalny says goal of court case is to 'scare millions'

Moscow, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told a Moscow court on Tuesday that the aim of the legal proceedings against him was to intimidate opponents of President Vladimir Putin.

"The main thing in this process is to intimidate a huge number of people, this is how it works. They are putting one person behind bars to scare millions," Navalny said at the hearing, where he is facing several years of prison time.

