Navalny Says Hearing To Extend His Detention 'ultimate Lawlessness'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

Navalny says hearing to extend his detention 'ultimate lawlessness'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny described Monday an impromptu hearing at a police station to extend his detention as "ultimate lawlessness", after he was detained entering the country from Germany.

In a video released by his spokeswoman, he asked why the hearing was being held "at a police station," describing the proceedure as evidence that the authorities had "ripped up and thrown away the Code of Penal Procedure."

