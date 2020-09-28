UrduPoint.com
Navalny Says Merkel Visited Him In Berlin Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

Navalny says Merkel visited him in Berlin hospital

Moscow, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Monday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited him while he was recovering in a Berlin hospital after being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.

"I am very grateful to Chancellor Merkel for visiting me at the hospital," the anti-corruption campaigner wrote on Twitter following reports of the meeting in German media, describing the visit as a private conversation that included his family.

