Navalny says Merkel visited him in Berlin hospital

Moscow, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Monday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited him while he was recovering in a Berlin hospital after being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.

"I am very grateful to Chancellor Merkel for visiting me at the hospital," the anti-corruption campaigner wrote on Twitter following reports of the meeting in German media, describing the visit as a private conversation that included his family.