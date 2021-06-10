UrduPoint.com
Navalny Says Won't 'retreat' After Russia Bans Organisations

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 02:20 AM

Navalny says won't 'retreat' after Russia bans organisations

Moscow, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Wednesday vowed to continue working to oppose the Russian authorities after a court labelled his political organisations "extremist" and banned them from operating in the country.

Navalny said in an Instagram post from his penal colony outside Moscow that while his supporters must change how they work, "We will not retreat from our goals and ideas. This is our country and we have no other."

