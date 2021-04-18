UrduPoint.com
Navalny Team Says Russia Street Protests Set For April 21

Sun 18th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Navalny team says Russia street protests set for April 21

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Aides to ailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is on a hunger strike in prison, called on Russians Sunday to hit the streets on Wednesday to help save his life.

"It's to time to act. We are talking not just about Navalny's freedom but his life," Leonid Volkov said on Facebook as he urged Russians to turn out Wednesday evening, hours after President Vladimir Putin is to deliver his state of the nation address.

