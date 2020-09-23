UrduPoint.com
Navalny To Stay In Germany For Treatment: Spokeswoman

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Navalny to stay in Germany for treatment: spokeswoman

Moscow, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will "for now" stay in Germany to continue treatment, his spokeswoman said Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin's top critic was allowed to leave a Berlin hospital.

"Alexei Navalny will for now remain in Germany because his treatment is not over," spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said in a video posted on Twitter. "Nevertheless, doctors now predict full recovery."

