Navalny To Stay In Germany For Treatment: Spokeswoman
Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:20 PM
Moscow, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will "for now" stay in Germany to continue treatment, his spokeswoman said Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin's top critic was allowed to leave a Berlin hospital.
"Alexei Navalny will for now remain in Germany because his treatment is not over," spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said in a video posted on Twitter. "Nevertheless, doctors now predict full recovery."