UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny's Penal Colony, A Kremlin Weapon To 'break' Him

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 08:40 AM

Navalny's penal colony, a Kremlin weapon to 'break' him

Pokrov, Russia, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Until last week, the provincial town of Pokrov outside Moscow, lined with Soviet-era residential blocks and teetering wooden homes, had only one claim to fame: a monument to chocolate.

That changed on Sunday when it emerged that the Kremlin's most outspoken critic, Alexei Navalny, who survived a Novichok poisoning attack last year and was imprisoned last month, would be serving out his sentence in a notorious penal colony here.

Surrounded by a corrugated fence topped with barbed wire, Penal Colony No. 2 outside Pokrov some 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Moscow will be the anti-corruption campaigner's home for the next two and a half years.

The court ruling last month to jail Navalny, 44, for parole violations on years-old embezzlement charges sparked outrage in Russian civil society and concern in the West, with the European Union agreeing fresh sanctions against Russia.

But in Pokrov, residents were less sympathetic.

"It doesn't matter to us which prison he's in," said 56-year-old pensioner Yadviga Krylova. "The most important thing is that he is in prison." "They say it's one of the most severe colonies in Russia," Denis, an entrepreneur who declined to give his last name, told AFP. "Maybe that's why he has been transferred here." - Long hours, harsh conditions - Next door to Navalny's jail is a towering food processing plant run by Mondelez International, which gifted the bronze statue of a fairy holding confectionary to Pokrov in 2009, marking 15 years of operations.

The town is a stopover between Moscow and Vladimir, a fortress town and former capital of Russia dotted with UNESCO-protected ornate churches that lure throngs of tourists on day trips from Moscow.

During the Soviet era, the region marked the boundary of the so-called 101st-kilometre from Moscow, beyond which many members of the cultural elite were exiled.

Navalny's new home is part of a sprawling network of some 684 work colonies, a system established by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin reminiscent of his Gulag forced labour network, that today holds some 393,000 prisoners.

In practice, the system requires inmates to carry out menial labour for a meagre salary, which is mostly absorbed by the system to cover the costs of housing the prisoners.

But it is routinely flagged by Russian advocacy groups for imposing long working hours and overlooking harsh conditions.

Maxim Trudolyubov, editor-at-large of the Meduza news website, says Russia's penal colony system is a blunt instrument used by the Kremlin to break the spirit of opponents and marginalise critics.

"That's its purpose -- either a person is broken psychologically or they leave Russia immediately after they serve their time," he told AFP.

"Either way, it means a political opponent is removed from the playing field."The severity of the system was put under the spotlight in 2013, when a jailed member of the Pussy Riot punk group Nadezhda Tolokonnikova announced she was going on hunger strike at her colony to protest "slave labour".

Related Topics

Attack Protest Moscow Russia Jail Civil Society European Union Vladimir Putin Sunday Bronze From Court Labour Housing

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

8 hours ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

8 hours ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

9 hours ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

8 hours ago

7 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.