Navalny's Wife Says Detained At Moscow Protest

Sat 23rd January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Navalny's wife says detained at Moscow protest

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, said Saturday she was detained at an anti-government demonstration in Moscow called by her husband.

"Apologies for the poor quality. Very bad light in the police van," she wrote on Instagram with an accompanying photo, after thousands of Navalny supporters joined nationwide demonstrations against the Kremlin.

