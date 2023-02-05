NAVTTC organized walk to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) under the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training on Sunday organized a walk on Kashmir Solidarity Day from Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) to D-Chowk Islamabad.

A large number of NAVTTC officers and staff participated to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Participants of walk were carrying placards inscribed with slogans of condemnation of state terrorism by India, Kashmiris' right of self-determination and appreciation for their freedom struggle.

On the occasion Chairman NAVTTC, Shahid Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue in the light of its regional and global implications.

He said the human rights violations, remained a big challenge to the conscience of the international community.

He said the Kashmir issue is a long standing issue on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council.

Resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UNSC resolution would pave the way for peace and long stability for all of South Asia and help the region attain its true economic potential.

NAVTTC management also launched a campaign on its social media handles i.e. NAVTTC Pakistan (@NavttcP) / Twitter and https://www.facebook.com/navttchqs/ to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Kashmir Solidarity Day stresses the fact that people of Indian occupied Kashmir are not alone in the struggle against tyrannical Indian occupation and entire Pakistani nation is with them in true letter and spirit.

This day is being commemorated since 1990 to draw the attention of international community towards the Kashmir issue.

Basically, Pakistani nation celebrates Kashmir Solidarity Day to express its commitment to the cause of Kashmir. Kashmiris pay deepest regards to Pakistan for advocating their case on international arena.

On this particular day, the whole nation pays tribute to Kashmiri people of their struggle for self-determination, their struggle for their fundamental right which is given by International Law and to their rightful liberation against Indian occupied armed forces. Every nation has right to exercise political freedom according to their collective will.