Nawaz, Zardari must return looted money if they want to go abroad: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday categorically said there was no possibility of any deal with the opposition leaders facing corruption charges, however, if they wished to go abroad they must return the looted public money.

The prime minister, in an interview with a private television channel, said if both Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Nawaz Sharif and Co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari wanted to go abroad, they must return the public money they had looted.

He said Nawaz Sharif's sons had approached the leadership of two countries, requesting them to play their role for getting their jailed father go abroad.

But, as they knew me, they (instead) told me that they will not intervene in the matter, he added.

He said the speeches by the opposition leaders during the budget session clearly conveyed their desire for getting a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). He said two NROs granted by former president Pervez Musharraf to Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari had inflicted huge losses to the country, causing the loans to swell from Rs 6,000 billion to Rs 30,000 billion.

More than that, both the leaders had also favoured each other by signing Charter of Democracy and appointing their crony as National Accountability Bureau chairman, he added.