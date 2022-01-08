UrduPoint.com

Nazarbayev's Ex-adviser Holds Traitors In Law Enforcement Responsible For Kazakh Protests

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Nazarbayev's ex-adviser holds traitors in law enforcement responsible for Kazakh protests

NUR SULTAN, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Former adviser to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the founding president of Kazakhstan, on Saturday held "traitors in law enforcement" responsible for the ongoing protests in the country.

"These protests would have been impossible without the support of the traitors in the highest authorities and especially in the law enforcement," Yermukhamet Yertysbayev told local television Habar-24.He said the aim of the protests is to overthrow President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Claiming that security units were ordered to withdraw from the region 40 minutes before the attack on Almaty Airport, he said: "Do you think that the most guarded building of the country, the National Security Committee, is easily seized by terrorists? This could only happen if the people responsible for the country's national security turned a blind eye." The former head of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee, Karim Massimov, has been detained on suspicion of treason, the committee said early Saturday.

Massimov, who was appointed in 2016, was dismissed from his position on Jan. 6 by Tokayev as nationwide protests continued.

The protests against the increase of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices have grown into massive riots across Kazakhstan over the past week.

So far, 4,266 people were detained, including citizens of neighboring countries, the country's interior minister said in a statement.

According to the Kazakh Interior Ministry, at least 18 security officers and 26 protesters have lost their lives during the ongoing unrest.

In response, Tokayev declared a state of emergency in the commercial capital Almaty and the oil-rich Mangystau region from where the protests spread to the rest of the country.

Related Topics

Attack LPG Riots Interior Ministry Interior Minister Almaty Kazakhstan Gas 2016 TV From Airport

Recent Stories

At least 19 tourists died in Murree hit by heavy s ..

At least 19 tourists died in Murree hit by heavy snowfall

12 minutes ago
 ITP adopts special measures to facilitate tourists ..

ITP adopts special measures to facilitate tourists

11 minutes ago
 Punjab govt imposes emergency in Murree due to hea ..

Punjab govt imposes emergency in Murree due to heavy snowfall

51 minutes ago
 Protesters Vacate Central Square in Kazakhstan's A ..

Protesters Vacate Central Square in Kazakhstan's Aktau

11 minutes ago
 Five killed, four injured in roof collapse inciden ..

Five killed, four injured in roof collapse incidents

12 minutes ago
 Safe return of tourists' top priority: CPO Rawalpi ..

Safe return of tourists' top priority: CPO Rawalpindi

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.