Nazi gold sparks Dutch village treasure hunt

Ommeren, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Muddy holes dot the ground in a Dutch village where a map allegedly showing the location of Nazi loot buried in World War II has triggered an invasion of treasure hunters.

"It really fires up the imagination," smiles Klaas Tammes, president of the foundation that owns the land in Ommeren in eastern Gelderland province at the centre of the search.

The Dutch National Archive unveiled the hand-drawn map in early January, featuring a tell-tale red 'X' believed to mark the spot where German soldiers stashed their hoard.

Documents held along with the map include testimony that the Nazis buried four ammunition boxes filled with jewellery, precious stones and gold coins, believed to be worth 11 million Euros ($11.9 million) at current value.

"That means that all kinds of people have come to Ommeren to search for it," says Tammes, 74, the former local mayor, inside his home built on the remains of a former Nazi headquarters.

"But it hasn't been found."