UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA Bans Celtics Guard Smart One Game For Referee Threat

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 08:40 AM

NBA bans Celtics guard Smart one game for referee threat

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was suspended one game without pay by the NBA on Wednesday for using threatening language to a referee in a Tuesday loss to Oklahoma City.

The incidents came during and after the visiting Thunder defeated Boston 119-115, snapping a 14-game losing streak for Oklahoma City.

Smart went 4-of-17 from the floor in scoring 14 points and was whistled for a technical foul in the loss.

Smart's ban will keep him from the Celtics home game Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets.

The 27-year-old guard is in his seventh NBA season, all with the Celtics. He is averaging 13.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals a game over 42 appearances for Boston this season.

At 32-30, the Celtics are sixth in the Eastern Conference, only ahead of Miami on tiebreakers for the final playoff berth. Teams seven through 10th in the East will be involved in a play-in tournament for the last two post-season berths.

The Hornets sit eighth on 30-31.

Related Topics

Charlotte Oklahoma City Boston Miami All From

Recent Stories

City edging closer to CL Final after 2-1 lead over ..

7 hours ago

Guinness World Records title for 498.33 m² UAE fl ..

8 hours ago

UNICEF commends Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s support f ..

9 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of Watani Al Em ..

9 hours ago

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

10 hours ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.