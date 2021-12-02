NBA Blazers lose Lillard with abdominal injury

New York, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Six-time NBA All-Star guard Damian Lillard will be sidelined at least 10 days with a lower abdominal injury, Portland Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey said Wednesday.

An MRI exam showed the extent of the injury, which will require Lillard to undergo recovery therapy for 10 days before being re-evaluated.

In starting 20 games for Portland this season, Lillard is averaging 21.5 points, 7.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds over 35.7 minutes a contest.

At 11-11, the Trail Blazers rank ninth in the Western Conference.

Lillard sat out Portland's victory over Detroit on Tuesday due to the injury, which he has been coping with since helping the United States capture Olympic gold at Tokyo in August.

The 31-year-old guard is in his 10th NBA campaign, having spent his entire career with Portland.

Lillard boasts career averages of 24.7 points, 6.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals a game for the Trail Blazers, who have lost in the first round of the playoffs in four of the past five seasons.