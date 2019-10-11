UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA Cancels All Lakers-Nets Press Events In China

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 01:50 PM

NBA cancels all Lakers-Nets press events in China

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The National Basketball Association (NBA) said Friday it had cancelled all remaining scheduled press events for its pre-season games in China, citing the "complicated and unprecedented" controversy over Hong Kong protests and free speech.

"We have decided not to hold media availability for our teams for the remainder of our trip in China," the NBA said in a statement.

"They have been placed into a complicated and unprecedented situation while abroad and we believe it would be unfair to ask them to address these matters in real time."

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Media All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Post offers 35000 internships to youth

26 minutes ago

South Africa's ex-leader Zuma to face corruption c ..

27 minutes ago

T20 Cricket Cup to start in Lahore from Sunday

27 minutes ago

Indian govt staging another election drama in IOK: ..

27 minutes ago

Egypt's Security Forces Kill Suicide Attacker Plan ..

27 minutes ago

China rejects stance of India on Kashmir: Special ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.