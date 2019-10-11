NBA cancels all Lakers-Nets press events in China

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The National Basketball Association (NBA) said Friday it had cancelled all remaining scheduled press events for its pre-season games in China, citing the "complicated and unprecedented" controversy over Hong Kong protests and free speech.

"We have decided not to hold media availability for our teams for the remainder of our trip in China," the NBA said in a statement.

"They have been placed into a complicated and unprecedented situation while abroad and we believe it would be unfair to ask them to address these matters in real time."