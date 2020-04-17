UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA China Chief To Step Down

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:40 AM

NBA China chief to step down

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The NBA's top official in China is stepping down after just under two years in the role, the NBA announced on Thursday.

NBA China chief executive Derek Chang is leaving to spend more time with his family. He was hired in June 2018.

"We are thankful for Derek's many contributions leading our business and colleagues in China, including during a time of unprecedented challenges," said Mark Tatum, the NBA's deputy commissioner and chief operating officer.

Chang's tenure was marked by growth of the sport and the league's brand in China, but also by strained relations between the league and the Beijing government.

Last fall, China responded angrily to a social media tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey for his backing of anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

The league is reportedly searching for a replacement for Chang, who will officially leave his position on May 15.

Related Topics

Business China Social Media Beijing Hong Kong Houston May June 2018 Family Government Top

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Dubai ..

15 minutes ago

G20 ministers say overcoming COVID-19 &#039;urgent ..

30 minutes ago

Mashreq posts AED450 million in Q1 net profit

2 hours ago

600 doctors to treat Kuwaitis returning home from ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfect ..

2 hours ago

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.