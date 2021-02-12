UrduPoint.com
NBA: Curry Goes Off With 10 Three Pointers Vs. Magic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Stephen Curry's 40 points helped Golden State Warriors defeat Orlando Magic with a 111-105 score in Friday's NBA game.

Three-time champion Curry was the highest scorer of the game with 40 points, eight rebounds, and five rebounds at the Chase Center.

He was on fire again from downtown, hitting 10/19 from the three-point line.

Kelly Oubre Jr. performed double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, whereas Canadian guard Andrew Wiggins produced 21 points and seven rebounds in the win.

For the losing side, Montenegrin center Nikola Vucevic made a double-double with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Also, Dwayne Bacon and Terrence Ross scored 20 points each in the loss.

Eighth-place Warriors improved to 14-12 in the Western Conference.

