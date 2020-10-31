UrduPoint.com
NBA Extends CBA Opt-out Deadline For The Fourth Time

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 09:30 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The NBA announced Friday it has extended the deadline for opting out of the CBA, as both the owners and the players union work through key issues regarding a return to play for the 2020-21 season.

The two sides agreed to push back the deadline by one week until November 6, and talks will continue in the interim regarding the numerous issues that have to be decided before next season begins.

The move was expected and it is the fourth extension of the opt-out deadline since the coronavirus pandemic started in March.

"The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced today that they have agreed to push back to November 6 the date by which either party may notify the other of an intention to terminate the current Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The deadline had previously been today," the league said in a statement on Friday night.

The league is targeting a December 22 start to next season and a season of 72 games for each club, with a play-in tournament for the playoffs and a conclusion in time to have NBA players in the Tokyo Olympic basketball competition.

While the league wants games in home arenas with spectators, and is open to the idea of teams playing only conference or regional foes to ease travel costs and Covid-19 exposure, it is also looking at bubble situations such as those used for the Major League Baseball playoffs.

The NBA entry draft is set for November 18.

