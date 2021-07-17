NBA finals teams, Olympians stay safe as Covid-19 up in USA

Phoenix, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :With Covid-19 cases rising across the United States and hitting the sports realm, the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns remain cautious as they battle to determine an NBA champion.

The Suns, who lost vaccinated guard Chris Paul for two playoff games last month after he contracted Covid-19, and Bucks are level at 2-2 in the best-of-seven NBA Finals with game five Saturday at Phoenix.

"Try to control what I can control," Paul said Friday. "Stay in the moment with the finals, but health is a huge concern not just for my family but for everybody." The US Olympic team lost NBA guard Bradley Beal to Covid-19 protocols while Major League Baseball's New York Yankees cancelled a Thursday game after multiple Covid-19 positives as virus cases are on the rise in all 50 states.

"There's a real push to stay safe, to stay healthy, to be vigilant," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "We're very close to the finish. We're excited about finishing this strong." Three players who are competing in the NBA Finals -- Phoenix's Devin Booker and Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton -- are set to join the US Olympic team and play in Tokyo.

"I'm still fully committed," said Middleton. "It's unfortunate that some of the things have happened. But as far as myself, where my head is at, where my focus is at, it's the same as far as USA Basketball.

"It's definitely concerning, a little disappointing as far as the pandemic coming back up again, with the cases rising. You see it happened over here. We all just got to find a way to stay safe, be careful with it all." Paul tested positive for Covid-19 in June despite having been vaccinated for the virus. He spent eight days in isolation under NBA health and safety protocols and missed the first two games of the Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Clippers.

"I pay close attention to it," Paul said. "My parents, traveling to Milwaukee, coming to this game. My kids.

L.A. just put a new mandate in where you wear a mask inside. My family is there." Paul said Covid-19 regulations have been so strict that he hasn't seen much of Phoenix since joining the Suns last November.

"Restrictions on us have been all season. That ain't pretty much changed," Paul said. "All I've seen here in Phoenix is the arena and the practice facility." With no more than a week remaining in the season, the Bucks have continued the Covid-19 conversations that began with the season.

"We've had some conversations. We've actually had conversations throughout the entire season," Budenholzer said. "The start of the playoffs and just within the last three, four days.

"We are aware. We live in this world, whether it's all 50 states going up or things that are happening closer to us at home.

All the players, I think they're locked in, being safe, being healthy, hoping for the best for everybody around us and our country." - 'This isn't the time' - Paul isn't expecting a late call from the US Olympic squad.

"I'm focused on what we have going on," he said. "I hope those guys are healthy and well. But we got to handle this first and foremost." Booker says he feels the same even though he is planning to wear the red, white and blue once his Suns jersey is hung up for the season.

"It's an honor to be a part of it," Booker said. "But especially at the point of season that we're in, my main focus is to our team in-house right here." Booker said he didn't leave the hotel in Milwaukee other than for games and tests have come daily, with neither team wanting to lose a key player with the crown up for grabs.

"You just have to control what you can control," Booker said. "Obviously there's a (surge) through the United States.

"Taking the precautions we need to, staying out of the way. Treating it as when it first flared up for the first time. Staying safe. Especially with a week left in the season, this isn't the time that we need that."