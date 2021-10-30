UrduPoint.com

NBA Fines Atlanta's Young For Bumping Referee In Back

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 09:50 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $15,000 by the NBA for making contact with a game referee, the league announced on Friday.

The incident occurred with 6:41 remaining in the second quarter of Atlanta's 122-111 loss Thursday at Washington when Young ran into the back of an official after making a basket.

Young is averaging 24.2 points with 10.0 assists, second-best in the NBA, and 3.0 rebounds a game for the Hawks, who are off to a 3-2 start this season.

The 23-year-old American point guard was selected fifth overall by Dallas in the 2018 NBA Draft but traded to the Hawks for Luka Doncic.

In three NBA seasons, Young has averaged 24.1 points and 8.9 assists a game for the Hawks.

After three straight losing seasons, the Hawks advanced to the Eastern Conference final last season with Young sparking the run.

He averaged 28.8 points and 9.5 assists a game in last year's playoffs as Atlanta eliminated New York and Philadelphia before falling to the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

