NBA Fines Bucks For Antetokounmpo Contract Comments

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:00 AM

Los Angeles, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The NBA slapped the Milwaukee Bucks with a $50,000 fine for comments about a contract extension offer for reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league said Tuesday.

The fine pertains to recent comments from Bucks general manager Jon Horst regarding a supermax extension for Antetokounmpo.

The team is not permitted to offer the contract extension until the summer of 2020.

Asked about Antetokounmpo's contract situation on September 12 at a town hall event, Horst replied, "The answer right now is we can't talk and negotiate anything. Giannis, basically a year from now, will be eligible for a supermax extension. At that time, of course, he'll be offered a supermax extension."Antetokounmpo, 24, won the league's MVP award in 2018-19 after averaging 27.7 points.

