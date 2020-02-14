UrduPoint.com
NBA Fines Clippers Forward George $35K For Ripping Refs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 01:20 AM

NBA fines Clippers forward George $35K for ripping refs

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Thursday for public criticism of officials after the team's 110-103 loss two nights earlier at Philadelphia.

In announcing the punishment, the NBA also said the amount of George's fine reflected his multiple prior violations of the rule against public criticism of the referees.

"I thought we played well," George said after the loss to the 76ers. "There was some home-court cooking tonight, to say the least." George noted the 76ers were whistled for eight more personal fouls than the Clippers.

"It was 19 to 11," he said. "You all figure out what those numbers are."George scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a game that pitted Clippers' star Kawhi Leonard against a team he eliminated from last year's playoffs while with Toronto on a seventh-game buzzer beater shot.

