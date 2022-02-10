UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 10:10 AM

NBA fines Hornets swingman Oubre $15K for profanity

New York, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Charlotte Hornets swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for violating league rules prohibiting profane language being directed toward the spectator stands.

The incident took place with 4:22 remaining in the second quarter of Charlotte's 116-101 home loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Oubre had 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the floor with six rebounds, two assists, one blocked shot and one steal over 38 minutes off the bench.

The 26-year-old former first-round NBA Draft pick had extra time on the court after Gordon Hayward suffered an ankle sprain and could see more minutes in the next few games if Hayward remains sidelined.

The Hornets, on a five-game losing streak, are 28-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference and seven games adrift of pace-setting Miami.

Oubre is averaging 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists a game in 49 games this season for Charlotte.

