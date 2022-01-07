NBA fines Kings $50,000 after exec confronted game clock operators

New York, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The NBA fined the Sacramento Kings $50,000 and fined assistant general manager Wes Wilcox $15,000 on Thursday after he confronted scorer's table personnel during game play.

The league said Wilcox left his seat to confront operations personnel at the scorer's table about the handling of a clock procedure during a jump ball in the second half of the Kings' victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday.

The league said Wilcox violated "league rules prohibiting team owners and executives from interacting with scorer's table personnel during game play."The NBA added in its statement that the clock procedure at issue was administered correctly by the shot-clock operator.