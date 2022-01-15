NBA fines Nets star Durant $15K for profanity

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Friday for swearing in a post-game interview.

Durant uttered a profanity after Brooklyn's 114-108 loss at Portland on Monday when asked about playing games on back-to-back nights, saying championship teams had to face adversity and every team's schedule was difficult at some stage.

Durant, the 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player, also didn't satisfy an NBA security review requirement.

The 33-year-old American forward leads the NBA with 29.

7 points a game and is the top vote-getter among Eastern Conference players in fan balloting for next month's NBA All-Star Game.

Durant won NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018 but suffered an achilles tendon injury in the 2019 NBA Finals and, after joining the Nets, missed the entire 2019-20 campaign.

Durant is also averaging 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists a game this season for the Nets, who share second in the Eastern Conference with the Miami Heat at 26-15, two games behind the pace-setting Chicago Bulls.