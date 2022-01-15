UrduPoint.com

NBA Fines Nets Star Durant $15K For Profanity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 01:00 AM

NBA fines Nets star Durant $15K for profanity

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Friday for swearing in a post-game interview.

Durant uttered a profanity after Brooklyn's 114-108 loss at Portland on Monday when asked about playing games on back-to-back nights, saying championship teams had to face adversity and every team's schedule was difficult at some stage.

Durant, the 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player, also didn't satisfy an NBA security review requirement.

The 33-year-old American forward leads the NBA with 29.

7 points a game and is the top vote-getter among Eastern Conference players in fan balloting for next month's NBA All-Star Game.

Durant won NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018 but suffered an achilles tendon injury in the 2019 NBA Finals and, after joining the Nets, missed the entire 2019-20 campaign.

Durant is also averaging 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists a game this season for the Nets, who share second in the Eastern Conference with the Miami Heat at 26-15, two games behind the pace-setting Chicago Bulls.

Related Topics

Portland Miami Chicago 2017 2018 2019 Gold Share Top

Recent Stories

Iceland Ready to Receive Another Group of 35-70 Af ..

Iceland Ready to Receive Another Group of 35-70 Afghan Refugees - Government

31 minutes ago
 Deployment of CSTO Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan Time ..

Deployment of CSTO Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan Timely - CSTO Chief

31 minutes ago
 UN Food Agency About to Halt Assistance to Norther ..

UN Food Agency About to Halt Assistance to Northern Ethiopia Due to Heavy Fighti ..

31 minutes ago
 US Inspector General Pleads Guilty to Scheme to De ..

US Inspector General Pleads Guilty to Scheme to Defraud Federal Government - Jus ..

31 minutes ago
 US Not Ready to Classify N. Korea Missile Launch a ..

US Not Ready to Classify N. Korea Missile Launch as Hypersonic, Still Assessing ..

31 minutes ago
 Punjab University Vice Chancellor condoles death o ..

Punjab University Vice Chancellor condoles death of mother of Dr Noshina

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.