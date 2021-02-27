NBA fines Spurs guard Murray for kicking game ball into stands

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :A moment of frustration will cost San Antonio's Dejounte Murray $25,000 after the NBA announced it was fining the Spurs guard for kicking a game ball into the stands.

The incident came at the end of the Spurs' 102-99 loss to the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, right after Oklahoma City's Lu Dort drained a game-winning three-pointer as time expired and flopped on his back in happy celebration.

As Spurs players headed dejectedly off the court, Murray took a few steps toward the loose ball and kicked it high into the stands.

Murray had led the Spurs with 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the contest, his ninth game of the season with 20 or more points.