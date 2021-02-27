UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA Fines Spurs Guard Murray For Kicking Game Ball Into Stands

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:40 AM

NBA fines Spurs guard Murray for kicking game ball into stands

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :A moment of frustration will cost San Antonio's Dejounte Murray $25,000 after the NBA announced it was fining the Spurs guard for kicking a game ball into the stands.

The incident came at the end of the Spurs' 102-99 loss to the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, right after Oklahoma City's Lu Dort drained a game-winning three-pointer as time expired and flopped on his back in happy celebration.

As Spurs players headed dejectedly off the court, Murray took a few steps toward the loose ball and kicked it high into the stands.

Murray had led the Spurs with 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the contest, his ninth game of the season with 20 or more points.

Related Topics

San Antonio Oklahoma City (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Ireland&#039;s Sam Bennett wins Dubai Stage of UAE ..

1 minute ago

IMF Managing Director calls for strong G20 policie ..

46 minutes ago

US Operation in Syria Used Precision-Guided Muniti ..

15 minutes ago

Nikola acknowledges some claims were inaccurate

15 minutes ago

US Intelligence Report Assesses Saudi Crown Prince ..

15 minutes ago

Colombia Creates Military Command to Counter Drug ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.