NBA fines Suns forward Oubre $10K for harsh words to ref

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was fined $10,000 by the NBA on Sunday for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, the league announced.

The incident took place at the end of Phoenix's 108-107 overtime loss at Denver on Friday.

Oubre scored 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting against the Nuggets but fouled out of the contest 23 seconds into over-time.

"We showed a lot of maturity fighting through adversity," Oubre said after the game.

"We came up short but I'm just happy that we didn't quit.

Oubre scored 20 points on Saturday in the Suns' 130-122 home victory over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Clippers, leaving both clubs 2-1.

Oubre played more than three NBA seasons with Washington before being traded to the Suns last December. After the trade, he averaged career highs of 18.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocked shots a game.

He signed a two-year contract extension worth $30 million with the Suns in July.