UrduPoint.com

NBA Mavericks Agree With Doncic On Five-year Deal: Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:40 AM

NBA Mavericks agree with Doncic on five-year deal: reports

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Slovenian NBA All-Star guard Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension worth $207 million, according to multiple US media reports Monday.

The 22-year-old playmaker is set to ink a supermax extension, according to the Dallas Morning news and ESPN.

"Today is a dream come true," Doncic told ESPN. "The game of basketball has given me so much and has taken me to so many amazing places. I am humbled and excited to remain in Dallas as part of the Mavericks.

"I am committed to the organization and appreciate the support of my fans." Doncic, who led Slovenia into the medal games at the Tokyo Olympics before a fourth-place finish, had been playing on the deal he signed after being the third overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Doncic became the youngest MVP in EuroLeague history in 2017-18, when he led Real Madrid to a title before being selected in the NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks. He was immediately traded from the Hawks to the Mavericks for Trae Young and a future first-round pick.

Doncic averaged 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists a game last season shooting 47.9 percent overall from the floor, 35 percent from 3-point range.

After winning the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year for a 33-49 Mavericks squad, Doncic has sparked Dallas into the playoffs the past two seasons, only to lose to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round both times.

The Mavericks have not won a playoff series since capturing the 2011 NBA Finals, falling six times in the first round and failing to qualify four times over the past 10 seasons.

Related Topics

Young Los Angeles Tokyo Dallas Atlanta Slovenia 2018 2019 Olympics Media From Real Madrid Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Ar ..

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

8 hours ago
 Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by ..

Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by June 2022: Dr Yasmin Rashid

8 hours ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast

Hot, humid weather forecast

8 hours ago
 Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions ..

Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions

8 hours ago
 World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: M ..

World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: Munir Akram

8 hours ago
 English football club ready for sale to 'criminal' ..

English football club ready for sale to 'criminal': report

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.