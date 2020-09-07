UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA MVP Antetokounmpo Uncertain For Bucks-Heat Game 5

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 09:20 AM

NBA MVP Antetokounmpo uncertain for Bucks-Heat game 5

Miami, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo limped out of the Bucks' 118-115 overtime victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday, and it's not clear if he'll be able to play as the Bucks continue their battle to stay alive in the NBA playoffs.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo had rolled his right ankle in the Bucks' game-three loss to the Heat, which left the Eastern Conference top seeds in an 0-3 hole in the best-of-seven series and facing elimination on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo, who played on and insisted the ankle didn't bother him on Friday, twisted it again in the second quarter on a drive to the rim against Miami's Andre Iguodala.

He was fouled and went down hard, but stayed in the game and shot two free throws, making one, before limping to the locker room.

Antetokounmpo left the arena in the NBA's quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida, wearing a protective boot on the affected leg.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said he did not yet know if Antetokounmpo would be available for game five on Tuesday.

"As far as for Game five, they're evaluating him now," Budenholzer said. "He'll get treatment through the night, and we'll just see how he does over the next 24 to 48 hours."Budenholzer said less than two hours before Sunday's game that Antetokounmpo was still testing the ankle.

But the Greek star looked unhindered early in the contest, scoring 19 points in 11 minutes on the court before he was hurt again.

Related Topics

Orlando Milwaukee Miami Florida Sunday Top Coach Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

10 hours ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

10 hours ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

11 hours ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.