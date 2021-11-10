UrduPoint.com

NBA MVP Jokic Suspended One Game, Morris Fined After Tussle

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:20 AM

NBA MVP Jokic suspended one game, Morris fined after tussle

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic, whose first triple double of the season was overshadowed by his ejection from Monday's game, was hit with a one-game suspension on Tuesday for an illegal check on Markieff Morris.

Miami's Morris was fined $50,000 for committing a flagrant foul when he and Jokic tangled late in the 113-96 Denver Nuggets' win over the Heat.

Jokic will serve his suspension Wednesday when the Nuggets face the Indiana Pacers.

Miami's Jimmy Butler was fined $30,000 for what the NBA termed, "attempting to escalate the altercation," after he appeared to move towards the Nuggets bench and challenge Jokic after the initial altercation had been broken up.

Monday's game was essentially over, with Denver leading 111-94 with 2:39 left, when the kerfuffle started.

Jokic grabbed a defensive rebound and was bringing the ball upcourt when Morris slammed into him from the side with a hard elbow.

Jokic was knocked backward and then quickly went after Morris, lowering his shoulder and delivering a forceful check into the center of his back.

Morris crashed to the floor and was attended to by the Heat medical staff, which brought out a stretcher. However, Morris was able to walk off the court and left for the locker room.

Both players were ejected.

The teams meet again November 29 in Miami.

Related Topics

Denver Miami November From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2021

1 minute ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

8 hours ago
 EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

9 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

9 hours ago
 US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vac ..

US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vaccines 'On Faster Basis' - Stat ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.