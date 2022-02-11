NBA Nets trade Harden to 76ers in deal for Simmons, others: reports

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Three-time NBA scoring champion James Harden was traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal for Australian Ben Simmons and others, according to mutliple reports Thursday.

ESPN and The Athletic reported the deal will deliver the Sixers a backcourt dynamo in Harden in exchange for Simmons, who has sat out the 2021-22 season, as well as Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round NBA Draft choices.

The blockbuster deal was the major move teams and fans had awaited as Thursday's NBA trade deadline approached.