UrduPoint.com

NBA Nets Trade Harden To 76ers In Deal For Simmons, Others: Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 12:30 AM

NBA Nets trade Harden to 76ers in deal for Simmons, others: reports

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Three-time NBA scoring champion James Harden was traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal for Australian Ben Simmons and others, according to mutliple reports Thursday.

ESPN and The Athletic reported the deal will deliver the Sixers a backcourt dynamo in Harden in exchange for Simmons, who has sat out the 2021-22 season, as well as Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round NBA Draft choices.

The blockbuster deal was the major move teams and fans had awaited as Thursday's NBA trade deadline approached.

Related Topics

Exchange Philadelphia

Recent Stories

Review Committee checking performance of ministrie ..

Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

4 minutes ago
 UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Ag ..

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

4 minutes ago
 Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on ..

Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on Supreme Court Has Civil Right ..

4 minutes ago
 Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March ..

Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March 8

4 minutes ago
 Govt heading towards development through multiple ..

Govt heading towards development through multiple projects: Sania

4 minutes ago
 Shafqat Mahmood lauds performance of education min ..

Shafqat Mahmood lauds performance of education ministry

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>