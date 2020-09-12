UrduPoint.com
NBA Ousts Rockets Forward House After Bubble Violation

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:00 AM

NBA ousts Rockets forward House after bubble violation

New York, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Houston Rockets forward Danuel House will miss the remainder of the NBA playoffs after a violation of COVID-19 quarantine rules, the league announced Saturday.

The NBA season, shut down March 11 by the coronavirus pandemic, resumed in July in a bubble atmosphere under strict health and safety rules at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The league conducted an investigation into House's actions and found he had violated rules by having an unauthorized guest in his hotel room.

"The NBA has concluded its investigation of a recent violation of campus health and safety protocols," the league said in a statement.

"The findings are that (I) Houston Rockets forward Danuel House had a guest in his hotel room over multiple hours on September 8 who was not authorized to be on campus and (II) no evidence was found that other players or staff had contact with the guest or were involved in this incident.

" The statement said House would leave the NBA campus and not play again for the Rockets this season.

The remainder of the Rockets might soon follow House out of the bubble.

Houston trails the Los Angeles Lakers 3-1 in their best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final series with game five on Saturday.

In nine playoff appearances, House averaged 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists a game.

