UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA Pacers Agree To Terms To Bring Back Carlisle As Coach

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 08:40 AM

NBA Pacers agree to terms to bring back Carlisle as coach

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Indiana Pacers have reached a deal to bring back Rick Carlisle for a second stint as head coach of the NBA club, announcing the agreement on Tuesday.

Carlisle, 61, guided the Pacers to a 181-147 record over four seasons from 2003-07. In the 2003-04 campaign, he guided the Pacers to a club-record 61 wins and reached the Eastern Conference finals.

He also served as an assistant coach under NBA legend Larry Bird from 1997-2000, a run capped with the team's only NBA Finals appearance, a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Rick is a proven winner with a championship and will be a Hall of Fame coach," Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said in a statement.

"He has demonstrated throughout his career an ability to build something with sustainable success.

He has great respect for our franchise and our fans from his previous times here. We are very happy to welcome him back to Indiana." Over 19 seasons as an NBA head coach, including stays with the Detroit Pistons from 2001-03 and the Dallas Mavericks from 2008 until stepping down a week ago, Carlisle has compiled a record of 836-689.

Carlisle, ranked 15th in NBA history for coaching victories, was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2002 and he guided the Mavericks to their first NBA title in 2011.

"My sincere thanks to Herb Simon, Kevin Pritchard and the entire Pacers organization for the opportunity to come back to basketball's heartland," Carlisle said.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Carlisle Dallas Detroit From Agreement Coach

Recent Stories

Humid, cloudy weather expected to continue for com ..

7 hours ago

MoHAP, EHS conclude participation at Arab Health 2 ..

8 hours ago

Launch of Russian Flights to Egypt's Resorts May H ..

8 hours ago

US-Iran JCPOA Talks to Resume Soon, 'Serious Diffe ..

8 hours ago

DC inaugurates 58th corona vaccination center

8 hours ago

Biden Says Democrats Struck Infrastructure Deal Wi ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.