NBA Pelicans Fire Head Coach Gentry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Alvin Gentry's five-year tenure as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans is over, the NBA team said in a statement on Saturday.

Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin made the announcement a day after the NBA's coronavirus-disrupted regular season ended with the final games in the quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

"I'm grateful for and appreciative of Alvin's commitment to the organization and, most importantly, the local community," Griffin said. "The City of New Orleans is richer because of his presence here. These types of moves are often about fit and timing, and we believe now is the right time to make this change and bring in a new voice.

" Since taking over head coaching duties in May of 2015, Gentry had compiled a regular-season win-loss record of 175-225, guiding the team to the Western Conference semi-finals in 2018.

The following season, Pelicans star Anthony Davis requested a trade and finally landed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This season, the Pelicans were bolstered by the arrival of rookie Zion Williamson, but the young star missed 44 games at the start of the season after right knee surgery.

The Pels reached the NBA's restart, but went 2-6 in Orlando and missed the playoffs.

